Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $88.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

ATRC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

