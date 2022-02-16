Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $40.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 251.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.