Canaccord Genuity Group Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.
Shares of IGM opened at C$45.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.55. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$34.35 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
