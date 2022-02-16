Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,553. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

