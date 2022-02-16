Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $143.50 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.07. 21,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,325. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.