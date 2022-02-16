Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNNE opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Cannae has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cannae by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cannae by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 84.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

