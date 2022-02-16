Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CNNE opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Cannae has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of research firms have commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
