Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $174.00

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $282.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.70% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

NVAX stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $297.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

