Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,770,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $7,202,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 31.92 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.33.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

