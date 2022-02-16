Capital International Sarl Sells 1,476 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,556,000 after acquiring an additional 78,331 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

NYSE SPOT opened at $168.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

