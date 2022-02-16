Capital International Sarl Sells 153 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in IDEX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 487,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $188.15 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average of $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.