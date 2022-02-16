Capital International Sarl Sells 5,411 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

