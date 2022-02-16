Capital International Sarl Sells 5,411 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
