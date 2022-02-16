Capital One Financial Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $154.29 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,825,565 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

