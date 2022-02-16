Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.93% of Exelon worth $438,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,673,000 after purchasing an additional 432,319 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

