Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.13% of Asana worth $214,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

