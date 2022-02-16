Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,396,437 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.62% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $243,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,726 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TIXT stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

