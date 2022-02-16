Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,528,014 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528,014 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.81% of Marriott International worth $391,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.58.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

