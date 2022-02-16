Capital Research Global Investors Sells 171,191 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,191 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.02% of Nasdaq worth $328,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Nasdaq stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

