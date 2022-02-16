Capital Research Global Investors Sells 245,945 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,945 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.52% of Playtika worth $285,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

