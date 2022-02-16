Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.10% of Alteryx worth $467,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

