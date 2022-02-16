Capital World Investors Has $587.06 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 123.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $587,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

