Capital World Investors Has $808.96 Million Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.06% of agilon health worth $808,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in agilon health by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 447,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,037,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.