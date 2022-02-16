Capital World Investors Purchases 1,413,027 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $719,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

