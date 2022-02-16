Capital World Investors Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904,540 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $529,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

