Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 69.6% in January

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 3,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

