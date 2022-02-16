Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.