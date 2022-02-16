Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

