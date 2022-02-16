Carbon (CRBN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,567.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.20 million and $109,567.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,031 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

