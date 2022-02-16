Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.