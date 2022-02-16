Cash Tech (CATE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $41,335.23 and approximately $104.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105661 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

