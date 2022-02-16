CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBBI remained flat at $$14.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

