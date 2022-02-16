Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.41

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 584516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.
About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.