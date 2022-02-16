CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.64. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

