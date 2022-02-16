Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Down to $61.60

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.60, but opened at $54.00. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 17,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $54,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

