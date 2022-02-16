Celo Price Tops $3.03 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00006855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $76.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

