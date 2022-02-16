Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Celsion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

