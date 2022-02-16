Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) PT Raised to GBX 156 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

