Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after buying an additional 2,764,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

