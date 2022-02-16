Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,114. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Centene by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,099,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

