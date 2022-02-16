Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,167 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Edison International by 52.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after buying an additional 219,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,628,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,809,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

