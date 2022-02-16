Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market capitalization of £408.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.29.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

