Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.70 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

