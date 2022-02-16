CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.02, but opened at $39.29. CEVA shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $918.96 million, a PE ratio of -307.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

