Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $532,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

