Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $593.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

