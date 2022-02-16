China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

