China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 45.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

