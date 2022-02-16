China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 45.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
