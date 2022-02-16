China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 711,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 328.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.