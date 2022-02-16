Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,556.86. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,389. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,584.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,743.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

