Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.62

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

