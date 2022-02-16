Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. 1,543,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

